CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Lottery says a $3 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau, matching all five numbers of Tuesday night's drawing.
The winning ticket was sold Oct. 8 at the Schnucks Market on 19 South Kingshighway St. in Cape Girardeau. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers and the Megaplier option. The Megaplier is what tripled the $1 million win to a $3 million prize.
The winning numbers were 5, 8, 10, 17 and 48, and the Megaplier number was 3.
The Missouri Lottery says the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it somewhere safe until it can be presented at a Missouri Lottery office. Those offices are in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.