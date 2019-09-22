OAK GROVE, KY— A winning ticket for Saturday night's Powerball drawing was sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Powerball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million.
Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers are:
1-9-22-36-68 Powerball 22
KY Lottery security staff members will perform security checks on Monday at the retailer where the ticket was sold.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to collect their prize. They can claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville, Ky.