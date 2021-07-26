PADUCAH — A multimillion-dollar initiative aims to support outreach efforts and increase COVID-19 vaccinations in rural communities across Kentucky.
Monday, the Kentucky Primary Care Association announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $6.3 million to 130 rural health clinics statewide.
David Bolt is CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association and said the funding is necessary.
"This funding is vitally important to COVID-19 vaccination efforts in local communities. Trusted medical providers at our Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) talk to their patients every day about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID 19 vaccines. Having additional resources will help them reach even more people and further address vaccine hesitancy issues at the community and neighborhood levels," Bolt said.
Kentucky Primary Care Association Director of Government Affairs Teresa Cooper said as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, people in rural communities need better access to the vaccine.
"The breakthrough cases for people that have been vaccinated are very low, but for the unvaccinated, the delta variant is quite serious. Most likely they will end up hospitalized, and it will probably be the sickest they've been in their life," Cooper said.
Cooper added that people living in rural areas historically don't have easy access to health providers.
"The rural health clinics are located specifically in medically under served areas across the state. So, they're usually the only health care provider in the community, and they have the relationship with the patient there and they become a trusted resource for that patient," Cooper said.
Ultimately, the money will be used to encourage people to get the vaccination.
"Just get vaccinated, not only for yourself, but for your family members, your loved ones, the people you work with, your kids," Cooper said.
Kentucky's share is part of an overall $100 million initiative that's part of the American Rescue Plan Act President Joe Biden and Democrats passed earlier this year.