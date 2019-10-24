MURRAY, KY — More than $2.6 million from state and federal agencies will be allocated to help Briggs and Stratton employees through the unemployment process.
More than 600 employees will be laid off starting Friday and throughout next year.
Kathy McKendree has been working for Briggs and Stratton for 25 years. She was shocked when she found out that the company would be closing the Murray facility and laying off employees. The first thing that came to her mind was: how will she be able to pay her bills?
"Well, I got a car payment, and I'm going to have to find another job," McKendree said. "I'm going to stay there 'til the end. Briggs and Stratton is a very good company to work for, and I'm going to miss the people."
The West Kentucky Workforce Board received grants to provide training services to build their job skills for re-employment and to assist with unemployment insurance filing. They will also develop a Career Discovery Center at Murray State University to help workers with the job search and resume building. Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Derrick Ramsey says this process is a collaborative effort.
"There's about eight or 10 different organizations that will be working with us also to assist getting these men and women back employed," Ramsey said.
"And my next step for a better opportunity, better doors open," McKendree said. "That I'll find something as good as Briggs and Stratton was to me."
McKendree said she is thankful that the money will go toward getting her a new job.
The funding will be allocated over the next two years.