MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More money is on its way to your community now that property inspection season is completed in McCracken County. There are still years’ worth of assessments ahead.
Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn worked to get all the county's properties inspected and reassessed after years of mismanagement. Dunn took over the office after former PVA Nancy Bock. Bock stepped down amid accusations of theft and forgery — charges of which she was later convicted.
Empty desks, dark hallway and ringing phones are the reality of the PVA office in McCracken County. Half the staff is working from home, but demand at the office is still 100%.
"We've primarily been two, at most three of us running the front office, working with the tangibles, taxpayers. It's been a tremendous amount of work," Dunn said.
Inspection season for the McCracken County PVA Office has officially concluded. That means finding all the property in the county and then assessing its value. Every four years, the PVA is mandated to inspect and assess all the property in the county. Since Dunn took office in 2018, he says about 33% of property has been inspected and 25% has been assessed.
"We haven't turned in our final numbers yet, but it's going to be somewhere around $210 million to $215 million up from last year," Dunn said.
That works out to roughly $2 million to $3 million of taxpayer money that is split among places like the library, school districts, and city and county governments.
Not all assessments increased, Dunn said.
"Twenty-five percent of those we did this year we actually lowered," he said.
Dunn said he has one job.
"My goal is just to assess and inspect. How much money it generates is not my job," he said. The job he will do is get all those properties inspected and assessed at their true value.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office says 11 property owners have appealed their assessments to the county assessment board. The property value in question represents about $20 million of mostly commercial properties.