MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Millions of dollars in relief money could soon go away if tornado survivors from Marshall County don't apply for it, the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group says.
The group says it's important for people impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak to apply now.
At stake is $3.5 million from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet that was allocated directly to Marshall County.
From taking measurements to sawing planks of wood, volunteers are helping build a house that will soon be a home for a family that survived the tornado.
Volunteers like Noah Nguyentan are pouring into Marshall County to help.
"Just being able to help people with all of our talents, and we all have different talents, but just being able to come together as a community and help our neighbors but also empowering each other," Nguyentan says.
While volunteers do their part, tornado survivors also need to do theirs.
The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group says if tornado survivors don't apply for aid, the money may be allocated elsewhere.
"We're just afraid if we don't have folks apply for this, that state money will go somewhere else. So, we don't want to lose that, because once it's gone, it's gone," Marshall County LTRG Administrative Assistant Stacey Mills says.
Meanwhile, construction managers say volunteers are needed for house-building projects.
"If we could get volunteers here locally, actually it would be awesome for them to see what's going on here in the community," Construction Manager Colin Kelly says.
As for Nguyentan, he says his job is to focus on the task at hand and to give back to those who are hurting because of the December 2021 storm.
"I just hope that we can get them back in their home as soon as possible and that they have peace, just a feeling of being home in their new home," Nguyentan says.
The deadline for Marshall County tornado survivors to apply for funding from Kentucky's Public Protection Cabinet is July 15.
To apply, click here and scroll down to the bottom. Then click PPC Funding Application.