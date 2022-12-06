MAYFIELD, KY — The efforts of many and millions of dollars: That's what it's going to take to ramp up rebuilding efforts in communities like Mayfield after the Dec. 10 2021 tornado. Money has been put toward recovery efforts, like local long term recovery groups. But how much of that has been distributed so far?
The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group was allotted $5.7 million, which was raised through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. But, only a very small portion of that money has actually gone out to benefit survivors. Mayfield Graves County LTRG Executive Director Ryan Drane says they're hitting a wall with how they can give the money out.
"There were some restrictions that were put into place that did not allow us to utilize the money in a way that we felt we could utilize it," Drane explains. "To date, we've only been able to disperse about $18,000 because of those speed bumps."
He hopes to see the state make the money more accessible so survivors get the help they need. The money allotted for the group is still currently in Frankfort, according to Drane.
"The funding was made available in August, but adjustments weren't made until November, and that's too long. It's too long for our survivors to wait, and it's not a good use of the time and energy of everyone," Drane says.
There's also the matter of ongoing debris cleanup. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says it's been one of the most difficult aspects of the recovery process.
"You're working with government agencies — you're working with the biggest government agency probably of all with FEMA — and that is frustrating," O'Nan says. "They are helpful, but the rules change with them, so you have to go back and change everything you've done. Nothing happens quickly."
Though cleanup will still take some time, she's thankful to have help from outside agencies.
"We are blessed. We're very blessed that we're not alone in this at all," O'Nan says.
Drane says since February the long term recovery group has helped process nearly 4,000 FEMA applications. Along with tornado relief aid, the long term recovery group offers counseling and legal services for tornado survivors.