CHICAGO, IL — An estimated 6 million Illinoisans will receive income and property tax rebates beginning this month, as part of Governor Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan.
According to a Monday release, the rebates will be automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed and property tax credit. Residents who didn't file may still receive the rebate after completing additional filing, the release explains.
Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as dependents on another return will reportedly receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly and making less than $400,000 will receive $100 rebates. Residents will also receive $100 for every dependent claimed on their 2021 taxes, for up to three dependents.
Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris explained the rebates will be deposited directly into individual's accounts if they used direct deposit for 2021 tax refunds. For those who did not receive refunds or opted for paper refunds, the rebates will be mailed to the address on file. Taxpayers who didn't receive a refund directly from the state will also receive paper rebate by mail.
In addition, the state is providing rebates from eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to $300. If a taxpayer's adjusted gross income for the year exceeds $500,000 for joint returns or $250,000 for all other returns, they will not receive the rebate.
According to the release, the rebates will be issued by the Comptroller's Office over the next eight weeks. All qualified tax filers who file on or before October 17 will be eligible, even though the 2021 tax deadline was April 18. For more information about who qualifies for the rebates and how to claim them, visit the rebate website here.