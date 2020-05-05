MAYFIELD, KY — There was a real cause for celebration Tuesday at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. The nursing home, faced with a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected multiple residents and staff members, announced its first resident to recover from the illness.
Mills announced Tuesday that resident Katie Hayden has recovered from COVID-19, rolling out the red carpet to celebrate her victory over the virus.
"Today Katie Hayden got to take a stroll down the red carpet! Why? Because she conquered COVID-19!" the nursing home shared via Facebook. "Katie is the first of many residents who will conquer this virus! #MillsStrong #TeamKentucky #TogetherKY"
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 65 residents and 31 staff members at Mills have tested positive for COVID-19. The state agency says 15 residents have died.