PADUCAH– Millwork Products, one of the region's largest wholesale distributors of pre-hung doors and millwork, announced an expansion of their Paducah warehouse and office space.
The company is investing $1.5 million to build a 33,000 square foot building that will house an additional production line and warehouse space. The expansion will also create 15 new jobs at the Paducah location.
According to Millwork Products president, Robert Allen, the company partnered with Greater Paducah Economic Development and the Kentucky Business Investment to make the expansion happen.
“We would like to thank GPED, the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development, and the City of Paducah for all the assistance in pointing us in the right direction with all aspects of this project and helping us along the way," Allen said in a press release. "This is the 4th time we have expanded our company in the Paducah area. We are committed to this community and we take pride in our people, products, and the services we provide. We want to continue to grow our markets in the areas we service, along with the local economies.”
The construction is expected to be completed by late fall or early winter.