PADUCAH — Locally owned Milner & Orr Funeral Homes honors Veterans in special ways during funeral services. The funeral home says regardless of military branch, years of service, or wars fought, these services are provided to every Veteran's family when the time comes.
“We appreciate the service, time and sacrifice these men and women have made for our country,” says Brandon Orr. “Our hope is that we can provide funeral services that honor the sacrifice these veterans have made both on the battle field and at home.”
The funeral home says it offers special items to honor Veterans including the choice of casket that represents their specific branch of service, special patriotic corners and unique military medallions for caskets and burial vaults that honor their service.
Milner & Orr says each Veteran family also receives a folded flag in honor of their loved one on behalf of The Office of Veteran Affairs. The funeral home also provides a protective case for each family to preserve the flag.
For every Veteran funeral service, per the approval of the family, Milner & Orr says it arranges for affiliated service groups, such as the Patriot Guard, Fort Campbell, the VFW, and American Legion, to participate in their funeral service.
These groups provide each Veteran's family with the options such as standing guard the day of the service, folding and presenting the flag to the Veteran's family, playing of taps at the burial site or at the funeral home, and even a 21-gun salute.
The funeral home also says each Veteran is entitled to certain VA benefits like a VA marker to be placed at the cemetery, a presidential memorial certificate and VA burial benefits and Milner & Orr helps each family complete each of these forms and submits it to the VA on their behalf.
Logan Orr explains, “It’s an honor for us to share a veteran’s story and pay respect for all they have given our country. Providing military rites for veterans and their families is the least we can do to honor their life.”