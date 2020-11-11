PADUCAH — Locally owned Milner & Orr Funeral Homes will host the 24th annual Holiday Service of Remembrance virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch the service right here on WPSD Local 6 both Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. and again on Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon and 12:15 p.m.
The Remembrance Service will also be available to see on Milner & Orr Funeral Home's website and their Facebook page, starting Nov. 15.
Since 1997, the funeral home says this event has brought grieving families and friends together to honor their loved ones at this time of year. Milner & Orr says the service provides a place to learn meaningful ways to incorporate that special loved one into many family holiday traditions.
This year, the Orr family hopes to bring the same comfort and hope felt during the service, just in a different way. The virtual service will feature helpful hints for getting through the season, a message of hope for grieving families, as well as beautiful music.
“We know this service is meaningful and helpful to so many people that have lost loved ones this year or in years past—we wanted to continue ministering even though this year the service is different,” say Andrea Orr. “Ensuring the public’s safety is a top priority.”
All families who have experienced a loss at any time are welcome to watch the 2020 Holiday Service of Remembrance.
The funeral home says, on average, about 400 people attend this event every year, and Milner & Orr understands that for those grieving a loss, this will be a different kind of Christmas, but hopes peace is found this season.