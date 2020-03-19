PADUCAH — While they can't offer funeral services except for immediate family members, Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Paducah is offering people to send Hugs from Home.
Kentucky is limiting funeral attendance to the closest family members of the person being mourned, and private burials, because of the novel coronavirus.
The Hugs from Home allow people to share their condolences with grieving families when they cannot be there in person. You can submit a message online that the Milner and Orr staff will then write up and attach to a balloon to display in the funeral home.
Manager Brandon Orr says this is a way to get the public involved and express the love normally given during a public service.
To fill out a Hugs From Home form, visit the Milner & Orr website.