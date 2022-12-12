PADUCAH — A section of Milton Road that has been closed since Nov. 18 will be reopened Monday at noon.
According to an update from McCracken County Road Engineer Randy Williams, drivers should be prepared to encounter changed stop-conditions at the intersection of Milton Drive, Iowa Street and Starr Hill.
Drivers on Iowa are the only ones who will need to stop now, Williams says.
Sections of Iowa and Starr Hill Road were reopened on Dec. 5, but the section of Milton remained closed.
The goal of the extensive project was to help make the intersection safer for drivers. Iowa Street and Starr Hill Road were lowered, with Iowa receiving a stop sign. Milton Drive was also raised and paved in the construction area.