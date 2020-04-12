LEXINGTON, KY -- Easter Sunday is a big weekend, and this year it came with a big surprise for the people who live at this nursing home in Lexington, Kentucky.
The owners of McConathy Farms thought they would share their mini rescue ponies.
Lisa McConathy from McConathy Farms paraded the horses, or "bunnies," around the windows of Brookdale Rehabilitation Center in Lexington for her mother.
Lisa says, "Easter is one of my mother's favorite holidays and it's an important holiday."
She says it's been a rough few months for her mom, who has suffered a stroke and a heart attack since Christmas and is now at this nursing home.
Lisa says she watched as nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Additionally, more than 200 Kentuckians in these facilities have tested positive for the virus and at least 18 have died.
Brookdale and other facilities have taken steps to ensure safety.
Lisa says everybody is checked before they go inside and the workers are the only ones that go in. They're being super careful and we're so thankful for that.