ANNA, IL — A Minnesota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday near Anna, Illinois, state police say.
Illinois State Police District 22 says a disabled International semitrailer was stopped partially in the right line of Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32 Wednesday when a Freightliner semitrailer crashed into it.
Troopers say the drivers of both semis were uninjured in the crash, but a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis who was a passenger in the Freightliner semi was killed when the vehicle's passenger side crashed into the International semi.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Union County coroner. Troopers withheld his name from public release because his next of kin had not yet been notified.
I-57 northbound was closed to traffic for a time Wednesday afternoon for emergency response, crash scene cleanup and collision investigation.