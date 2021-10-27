The U.S. Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center has reported a barge hit on the Tennessee River/Kentucky Lake Eggners Ferry Bridge near Aurora overnight Tuesday.
At 11:30 p.m. the Motor the Motor Vessel William Neckel was heading upstream on the Tennessee River when the pilot indicated windy conditions pushed a tow of six empty barges into the left descending main pier of the bridge.
A wire securing some of the barges broke as a result of the collision, but was quickly replaced by the crew.
The pilot indicated there was no damage to any of the barges, and the tow only scraped the pier.
The Coast Guard contacted the KYTC to send a certified bridge inspector to run a safety check on the bridge. The inspector confirmed there was no damage to the pier.
The US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge serves as the western entrance to The Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area.