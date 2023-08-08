MARSHALL COUNTY — People with special needs are about to have a new opportunity to enjoy baseball. The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is preparing for its upcoming season, which will begin on Sept. 9.
The new CFSB Field of Dreams is nearly complete at Marshall County's Mike Miller Park. The bleachers and scoreboard still need to be installed. At some point a concession stand will be added as well. But, the field itself is ready to go.
The field will serve anyone who needs accommodations, such as those who use wheelchairs or walkers, people with autism and blind people.
The community expects the field to be a home run for everyone.
For kids like Sawyer and Kingstyn, who are both autistic, the new field and new season presents many new opportunities. Their mom, Emily Musgrave, had heard about the Miracle League, but there wasn't one that was close enough for them to participate in.
"We were excited about it, but it was not anything that was in this area, and I was like that would be so awesome if our community had something like that," Musgrave said.
Now, that's going to change.
Marshall County Parks Department Director Britney Hargrove knew the dream of having an inclusive baseball park had to become reality.
"It grabbed my heart immediately... This whole county has come around it. This whole region has supported it. And I think seeing it finished now is just a testament to this region and the hearts that are involved in the communities in this area," Hargrove said.
The turf is what makes this field different from others. It's all poured rubber, meaning it is flat with no raised home plate or grass.
For Musgrave, having a field where her children can be included means a lot.
"It warms your heart. It really does, because our kids don't get to do a lot of those things so to see that it's just — it, it warms your heart. It does," Musgrave said.
There will be four games this fall beginning on Sept. 9, with another four- to six-game season in the spring.
To register, visit marshallcountyparks.org or the Miracle League of Western Kentucky Facebook page. The cost is $20, but there is a scholarship fund. People can also register by calling 270-527-5284.
The registration fee includes player insurance, a team T-shirt and almost all equipment. People ages 4 through 104 can apply.