MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is looking for volunteers before its first season begins on Sept. 9 at the CFSB Field of Dreams in Marshall County, Kentucky.
As of Wednesday, there were 40 players, but only 20 volunteers had signed up for this season.
The field is handicap accessible, allowing players who have disabilities to enjoy the game of baseball. However, the volunteers are still required to assist with helping players around bases, aiding them in swinging the bats and other parts of the game.
Marshall County Parks Department Director Britney Hargrove said the benefits for those who help are substantial.
"This is a chance to give back, but you are going to feel so good when you do. This is what we see in other leagues across the country. Somebody volunteers one time, and then they end up coming back week after week after week," Hargrove said.
Many of the Miracle League’s current volunteers are still in high school. Kayden Merrick, a freshman at Marshall County High School, said it makes him feel good to volunteer.
Sophie Collins, a junior at Marshall County High, is also going to volunteer.
"I just like seeing how happy it makes them and how excited they are to see some of us and hang out with us," said Collins.
Hargrove said it's nice to see young people jumping in to help out.
"It's really heartwarming to see that these kids have been raised to place importance on giving back," said Hargrove.
All volunteers must be at least 14 with a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach or school administrator. Volunteers 18 or older must undergo a background check.
There will be games on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 and on Oct. 14. Volunteers can choose the dates they'd like to work.
To sign up as a volunteer, call the Marshall County Parks Department at 270-527-5284.