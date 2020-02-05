PADUCAH — Royalty came to Paducah on Wednesday. 2019 Miss Kentucky Alex Francke visited with girls at Morgan Elementary during her statewide tour.
As Miss Kentucky, she's the official spokesperson for the Kentucky Proud label and travels on behalf of the agriculture department. She talked with the girls about agriculture on Wednesday.
"I get the opportunity to be like 'Yeah, but it also started on a farm somewhere right here in Kentucky, if it has the Kentucky Proud label,' so we get to celebrate our farm families, talk about how agriculture isn't just the food that we eat. It's the clothes we wear, products we use, and it even makes up our homes and our cars," Francke told Local 6.
Francke is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and has a business management and international business degree.