JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- Deputies in Jackson County, Illinois are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Abigail Jones was last seen leaving a home in rural Murphysboro around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
She was picked up by a man named "Miguel" who may be from the Jonesboro, Illinois area.
The two were heading to the Sonic in Carbondale, Illinois and haven't been seen since.
Abigail is 5'03" tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and pink glasses, a gray Elverado sweatshirt, capri style leggings that are blue, white and orange in color, and dark colored Reebok tennis shoes.
This black and white photo is what was provided to us by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 618-684-2177.