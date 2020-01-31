CARBONDALE, IL — A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. Police say he was last seen Monday.
Amarion T. Roberts was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale, the Carbondale Police Department says in a news release sent Friday.
The release says the teen is believed to be in the Murpyhsboro, Illinois, area.
He is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information about where Amarion is, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.