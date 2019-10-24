Aniyah A.M. Jones

MURPHYSBORO, IL -- Murphysboro police are looking for a teenager who has been missing for at least two weeks.

On October 10, the Murphysboro Police Department was called about a missing 15-year-old.

15-year-old Aniyah A.M. Jones was last seen on Tuesday, October 8th, and was reported as a runaway by her family.

Police say she could possibly be in one of the following communities:

  • Carbondale, IL
  • Cairo, IL
  • Mt. Vernon, IL
  • Sikeston, MO

Aniyah is 5'5" tall, 124 pounds, with brown eyes and black, twisted hair . She was last wearing a burgundy shirt with gold letters on the front and dark blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.