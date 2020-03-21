GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's help in trying to locate a missing Mayfield woman.
The Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Christy G. Jones (AKA: Christy G. King) was last seen by family in late 2019. They say the family has not seen or heard from her in several months.
Jones is described as a 5 foot 3 inch tall, white female and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
The Sheriff's Office says she has a visible tattoo on her upper left chest that is the Chinese symbol for love.
Deputies say her family members told them that Jones may have moved to Tennessee with a boyfriend and may possibly be in the Memphis area.
Anyone with information on Jones' location should call the Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.
The Sheriff's Office says Jones does not have any criminal charges pending through them. Her family is concerned about her well-being and wants to make contact with her.