CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old.
Police say Edgar Rivera was last seen on July 10 at 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Main Street. Edgar is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say Edgar sometimes wears glasses.
Police say Edgar is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Iziekiel Garner, and could be in the Carbondale area.
Anyone with information on where Edgar or Iziekiel could be located should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.