PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is looking for a missing or runaway teenager.
Paducah Sergeant Travis Watson says 16-year-old Cheyon Smith was last seen on Minnich Avenue. Smith is described as a black male, weighing 130 pounds, and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Smith has black hair and brown eyes.
Police report Smith's guardian says he left her house Sunday night and could possibly be in the area of Elmwood or Anderson Court apartments.
If you know where Cheyon Smith could be, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or your local law enforcement.