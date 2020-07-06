UPDATE — The Paducah Police Department says Mary Jane Conley has returned home and is in good health.
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says they are looking for a missing 16-year-old.
Mary Jane Conley was last seen around 3050 Mayfield Road wearing a black and white tie dye shirt with a NASA symbol on it, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Police say Mary Jane is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Mary Jane could be, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or call your local law enforcement office.