CARBONDALE, IL -- The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for help in locating 19-year-old Madison Heusmann.
Heusmann is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on April 18, at 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street in Carbondale.
Anyone with information on where Heusmann could be should call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).