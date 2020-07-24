PADUCAH — Paducah Police say 73-year-old Judy L. Cestare has been reported missing.
She is described as a white female who is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say she was last seen at 1399 Guthrie Avenue, Apartment 1.
They say she left the residence with her dog, a grey and black Australian Cattle dog, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a light colored shirt and vest, with bright orange tennis shoes.
The police did not have a photo of Judy available. If you have seen her or know where she could be, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.