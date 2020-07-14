CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing is home safe Wednesday evening.
Edgar Rivera was reported missing after he was last seen at 2 a.m. on July 10 in the 1200 block of West Main Street. In a news release about the missing person report, police said Edgar was believed to be with another missing juvenile, Iziekiel Garner, and could be in the Carbondale area.
In an update Wednesday evening, police say Rivera has returned to his family and is safe.
Garner, who is 14, was last seen on July 5 in the 800 block of North Wall Street, police said. The police department says he is known to spend time in Carbondale, Herrin and Marion areas.
Anyone with information on where Iziekiel is can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.