CARBONDALE, IL —Carbondale, Illinois, police say a teen who was reported missing Wednesday has been found alive.
The Carbondale Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that 17-year-old Ayden Van Hook had been reported missing after he was last seen around 4 p.m. the previous day.
Thursday afternoon, police announced the teen has been found.
A police department news release says officers learned around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday that Van Hook was found in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Police say the teen was returned to his home.
This story was originally published Feb. 26, 2020. It has been updated with the latest information.