MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says they need help in finding this missing child.
Officers say 9-year-old Liam Richards left his home on KY 348 or Symsonia Highway sometime Tuesday evening around or just after dusk.
Officers say he was last seen wearing black shorts and is reported to have a fear of the dark and may have found somewhere to hide until daylight.
Officers don't know which was he could have traveled or where he may have gone.
Many emergency response agencies are currently on scene searching.
Anyone who finds Liam or has information on where he could be should call 911 or the Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333.