McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 61-year-old man.
Deputies say James Chandler was last seen or contacted on or about Jan. 6, 2021.
Chandler is described as a white man, around 5 feet, one inch tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and a grey and brown beard. He was last seen in the area of the River City Mission, 1466 Bechtold Road, Paducah, Kentucky.
If you have seen Chandler or know of his whereabouts, contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App