UPDATE 9/28: According to the Dexter Police Department, Angel Cook has been located and is safe.
DEXTER, MO — The Dexter Police Department needs assistance finding a missing woman.
The police department made a Facebook post on Saturday, asking for help in locating Angel Cook.
Cook was last seen in the Dexter, Missouri area around August 12, 2021.
Cook is a 20-year-old, 5’9, 125 lb, White female.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information or leads on Cook, reach out to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 ext. 4, or email at thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.