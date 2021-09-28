UPDATE 9/28: According to the Dexter Police Department, Angel Cook has been located and is safe.

DEXTER, MO — The Dexter Police Department needs assistance finding a missing woman.

The police department made a Facebook post on Saturday, asking for help in locating Angel Cook.

Cook was last seen in the Dexter, Missouri area around August 12, 2021.

Cook

A photo of Angelina Cook provided by the Dexter Police Department. 

Cook is a 20-year-old, 5’9, 125 lb, White female.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or leads on Cook, reach out to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 ext. 4, or email at thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.