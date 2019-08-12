UPDATE: The Graves County Sheriff's Department says Tiana Boren has been found and is safe.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Graves County deputies are looking for a woman who disappeared early Monday morning.
21-year-old Tiana Boren of Fancy Farm was last seen by her family around 3:00 a.m.
She turned 21 on Monday and may be on her way to Nashville, Tennessee.
Her family says she has some cognitive disabilities and is under their guardianship until 2020.
It is unknown what she was wearing.
Anyone with information on Tiana's whereabouts is asked to call 270-247-4501.