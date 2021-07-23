JOHNSTON CITY, IL — The Johnston City, Illinois, Police Department is searching for three boys who've been reported missing Friday.
Police say the boys were last known to be traveling with with a woman called Cassandra Carter in a 2012 white Ford Explorer with the license plate number BB72781.
The police department did not shared the boys' names, but said one is 15 years old. The other two boys are twins, but the police department has not shared their age.
Police shared photos of the boys and of Carter via Facebook on Friday afternoon.
The police department asks anyone who sees the vehicle described above or knows where the boys are to call 911 immediately.