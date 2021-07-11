LYON COUNTY, KY—Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the body of a missing Lake Barkley boater was recovered around 11:20 a.m. Sunday near the mouth of Davenport Bay.
31-year-old Dustin Fox from of Princeton, Kentucky, had been missing since Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said he was ejected from the boat and subsequently hit by it. He did not resurface, the witnesses said. There were no passengers on the boat, they said.
Lyon County Search and Rescue assisted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers with the search and recovery efforts.
An autopsy will be conducted, and the incident remains under investigation.