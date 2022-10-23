LONDON, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing since Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a KSP news release.
Tawana R. Martin, 37, of London, Kentucky, was last seen at her residence in London around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Martin could be with Ronnie L. Martin, 42, of Corbin, Kentucky, according to the release. She was last seen with him on Friday in Rockcastle County, Kentucky around 3 p.m. They may be in a cream-colored 2007 Ford Edge. The vehicle's plate is KY 080-YCP.
Tawana is described as a white female, 5'2", about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. Tawana was last seen wearing blue jeans and either a gray T-shirt or blue Old Navy sweatshirt, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.