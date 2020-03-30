UPDATE: Kentucky State Police say Kurtis Dugger was found around 2 a.m. a few miles from his home.
He is safe and in good condition.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State troopers are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in Graves County, Kentucky State Police said Monday night.
Mayfield teen Kurtis Levi Dugger has been reported missing, a Kentucky State Police news release says.
The release says Dugger was last seen at his home sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Monday, and security cameras recorded him walking west in the Highland Club Estates subdivision off of Cuba Road around 5:15 p.m.
When he was last seen, Dugger was wearing a gray T-shirt with white lettering, gray and black pants, black tennis shoes, and glasses KSP says. The teen is described as standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 123 pounds. He has short, dirty-blond hair.
If you see Dugger, troopers ask that you call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or call 911.