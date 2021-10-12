UPDATE 10/12: Justice Wright was found Monday evening in Oxford, Miss. The Graves County Sheriff's Office communicated with the Lafayette County MS Sheriff's Office to locate Wright after they were informed he had been at an address in Oxford.
The 16-year-old is safe and healthy, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
MAYFIELD, KY-- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager from Mayfield, Kentucky.
Justice Wright, 16, was reported missing Saturday evening. She was last seen in her home around 6:35 p.m. before saying she was going for a walk.
Wright’s guardian Wilma Burns said an hour later, she noticed Wright was not in her room, and the window was open.
Wright is believed to have taken a backpack and her wallet with her when she left, nothing else.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweatshirt with "Minnesota" across the front.
Wright is described as a female with pale skin, light brown hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, 5’3, and 130 lbs.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Justice Wright, please notify the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270)247-4501.