MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says Cassidy Crabtree was reported missing Thursday morning. She may have left McCracken County, and she may be in the Fulton area, according to a news release.
The release says Cassidy is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and she has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and green, pink and white jogging pants.
Anyone who has seen Cassidy or knows where she is can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.