UPDATE (9/8/20 at 3:00 p.m.) — McCracken County Deputies say Apelina Novetske has been found.
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Deputies say 16-year-old Apelina Novetske was last seen on Labor Day morning.
Deputies say she was possibly wearing black and white stretch pants with a black t-shirt.
Novetske is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has a medium build with black or brown hair, and brown eyes. Deputies say she could possibly be traveling or trying to travel to the Memphis, Tennessee area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719, or email at mccrackencountysheriff.com, or contact your local law enforcement agency.