MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.
The Marshall County Rescue Squad and other local agencies are searching for 15-year-old Lynn Haynes who lives in a home along Murray Highway near Hardin, Kentucky.
Curt Curtner with the rescue squad says, law enforcement officers are on the ground searching for her. He says they are especially concerned for her safety because of the holiday weekend.
Curtner says Lynn was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a neon pink logo on the front, and neon designs on the sleeves. He shared a screenshot of the same kind of hoodie, which you can view in the image below.
If you have seen her or have information about where she is, you can call Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333.