UPDATE: 11/6/20 at 8:37 a.m. — Murray Police say Kimberly Bushard has been found safe.
MURRAY, KY — Police in Murray, Kentucky, are asking for your help locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday.
The Murray Police Department says the last time anyone spoke with 46-year-old Kimberly Bushard was 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, and that she seemed to be confused at the time.
Police say it's possible Bushard is in Tennessee, in the area of Stewart County or Clarksville, driving a gray 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate JBF1567.
If you have seen Bushard or know where she is, officers ask you to call Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.