UPDATE: Paducah police say 12-year-old Issac Marrow was found and returned home.
PADUCAH -- Paducah police are asking for help finding a missing boy.
12-year-old Issac Marrow was last seen at his home on Walter Jetton Boulevard around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
He may have left to go to his girlfriend's home which is in the Fernwood apartments area of Paducah.
Issac is 5'2" tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.