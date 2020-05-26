UPDATE (5/27/20 12:26 a.m.) — Police say Austin T. Deboe has been found safe in Symsonia, Kentucky.
PADUCAH — State troopers are searching for a missing Paducah man who was last seen on May 21.
Troopers are searching for 21-year-old Austin T. Deboe, Kentucky State Police Post 1 said in a news release Tuesday night. Deboe could be traveling in a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with California license plate 8FJP799, according to the news release.
Deboe is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, the release said, and weighs about 105 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he has "LIBERTY" tattooed down his left arm.
If you know where Deboe is, troopers ask you to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.