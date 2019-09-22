PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah police say 62-year-old Gary W. Cummins has been reported missing.
Police say he was last seen the afternoon of Sept. 11.
Cummins is a six-foot tall white male weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair that's cut above his ears, blue eyes and a Rolling Stones tongue tattoo on his bicep. He could be wearing white painter's clothes.
Police say Cummins could be heading towards Norfolk, Virginia to see his brother. He is not believed to be in any danger. A photo of Cummins was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or Paducah police at (270) 444-8548.