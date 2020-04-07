UPDATE: Paducah police say both girls have been found and are in good health.
PADUCAH -- Paducah police are looking for two teen sisters who ran away from home together.
14-year-old Rochauna Welch and 15-year-old Kiera Crumble were reported missing around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
They were last seen around 9 p.m. at their home on Clay Street.
The two left after they were thought to have gone to bed.
Kiera is 4'11" tall, 130 pounds with black/shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
Rochauna is 5'5" tall, 110 pounds with brown/shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what each girl was wearing.
If you have any information on there whereabouts, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.