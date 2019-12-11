PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen Friday.
Police say 17-year-old Anivia Foster was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Friday at her home on Mayfield Road in Paducah.
Anivia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police say. She has black, collar-length hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a black Texas Roadhouse T-shirt and UGG Slippers.
If you know where Anivia is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.