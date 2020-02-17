UPDATE: The Paduach Police Department says 15-year-old Jamarion Foster is now home.
PADUCAH -- Paducah police are looking for a missing teenager.
15-year-old Jamarion Foster was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at his home on Old Mayfield Road.
He is 5'09" tall and 150 pounds.
Jamarion was last seen wearing a black and gray Adidas jacket, gray pants, and black/turquoise Jordan shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.