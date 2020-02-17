Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS FROM SMITHLAND DAM TO CAIRO AT EITHER CRESTING OR NEAR CREST AT THIS TIME. MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR FORECAST TO DEVELOP AT MOST LOCATIONS EXCEPT OLMSTED DAM, WHICH IS EXPERIENCING MAJOR FLOODING. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, BUT THE RIVER ISN'T FORECAST TO BEGIN FALLING IN EARNEST UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND AT THE EARLIEST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS CRESTING AT THIS TIME AND SHOULD REMAIN NEAR 47.1 FEET THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, FEBRUARY 22, THEN SLOWLY FALL. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&